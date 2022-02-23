SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.39 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.990-$2.020 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $122.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.43. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.99 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,676 shares of company stock worth $3,533,216 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,375,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

