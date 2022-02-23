SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPX FLOW in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

FLOW opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.