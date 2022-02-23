SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Receives Neutral Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 168.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 510,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 169.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,895,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the third quarter worth approximately $31,893,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the third quarter worth approximately $31,718,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 3,401.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after buying an additional 326,712 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

