SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Announces Earnings Results

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50-$2.80 EPS.
Shares of SPX stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,896. SPX has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on SPXC. William Blair cut shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.
SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
