SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Announces Earnings Results

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50-$2.80 EPS.

Shares of SPX stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,896. SPX has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,324,000 after purchasing an additional 198,537 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SPX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SPX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in SPX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SPXC. William Blair cut shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

