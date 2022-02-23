SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

Shares of SPXC traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 103,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,896. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. SPX has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $68.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut SPX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in SPX by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SPX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

