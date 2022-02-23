SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.SPX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.800 EPS.

Shares of SPX stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. SPX has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.51.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SPX will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in SPX by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SPX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SPX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

