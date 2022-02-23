Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Trading Down 0.6%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21. Approximately 617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.43.
About Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
