Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $175.00 at KeyCorp

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.32.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a 52 week low of $93.13 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.55.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after buying an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Square by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after buying an additional 273,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

