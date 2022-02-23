Squirrel Finance (NUTS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $254.00

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $73,445.94 and approximately $254.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00035321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00110552 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 501,231 coins and its circulating supply is 501,122 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

