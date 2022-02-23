srnArt Gallery Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,163.00 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $185,131.22 and approximately $5,163.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.16 or 0.06976924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,539.13 or 0.99920476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00046359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049680 BTC.

About srnArt Gallery

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade srnArt Gallery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy srnArt Gallery using one of the exchanges listed above.

