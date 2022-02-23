S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.23.

STBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of STBA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.96. 605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,483. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

