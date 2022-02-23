STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. STAAR Surgical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $62.99. 809,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,219. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $108.29. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.94 and a beta of 0.92.
In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
STAAR Surgical
STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.
