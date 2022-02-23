STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $63.20

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.20 and last traded at $63.29, with a volume of 26246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.26 and a beta of 0.92.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 59.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

