StableXSwap (STAX) Trading 22% Lower This Week

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002461 BTC on popular exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $11.74 million and $224.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,957.64 or 0.99997502 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00065183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00021678 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002269 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00013558 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00334267 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

