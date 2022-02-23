Stacks (STX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28.60 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00003021 BTC on popular exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and $28.60 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stacks has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00159562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00199892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001061 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00023193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.44 or 0.06917080 BTC.

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,299,592,002 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.