StaFi (FIS) Reaches Market Cap of $37.08 Million

StaFi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. StaFi has a market cap of $37.08 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, StaFi has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StaFi Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

