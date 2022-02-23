Stakenet Achieves Market Cap of $5.82 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and $4,837.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stakenet has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00232872 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013091 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003960 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001743 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00022370 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 128,284,617 coins and its circulating supply is 124,745,572 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

