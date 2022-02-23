Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.84

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.84 and traded as low as $12.12. Standard Life Aberdeen shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 454 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

