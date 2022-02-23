Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Achieves Market Cap of $108.18 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $108.18 million and $23.61 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

STPT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

