Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.342-$2.419 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.

STN traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $51.24. 52,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. Maxim Group increased their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins upped their price target on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stantec by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 41,475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Stantec by 51.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stantec by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stantec by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Stantec by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

