Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,553 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 40,078 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Starbucks worth $82,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 296,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,705. The company has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.72 and its 200-day moving average is $109.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

