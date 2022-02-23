Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Up to $18.41

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $19.58. Stellantis shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 95,167 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Stellantis by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,721,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 30,072,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,331,000 after buying an additional 1,369,335 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,356,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,973,000 after buying an additional 5,442,296 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,296,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

