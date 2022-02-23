Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Up to $18.41

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $19.58. Stellantis shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 95,167 shares.
Several research firms recently issued reports on STLA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellantis (STLA)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.