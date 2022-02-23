Stellar 24-Hour Volume Tops $273.02 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Stellar has a total market cap of $4.56 billion and approximately $273.02 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00159652 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00198425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00042981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001071 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00022979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.58 or 0.06918905 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,161 coins and its circulating supply is 24,932,213,873 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

