Step Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.39 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 26% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market cap of $588,965.27 and $9.39 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.71 or 0.06955519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,544.04 or 0.99834730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049690 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

