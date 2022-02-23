Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $103.67

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $103.67 and last traded at $103.91, with a volume of 3559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Stepan alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.77.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.68%.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,157,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stepan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,156,000 after buying an additional 67,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stepan by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,264,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.