Sterling Construction (STRL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $818.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 61,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

