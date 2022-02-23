Sterling Construction (STRL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $818.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.28.
In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
Sterling Construction Company Profile
Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.
