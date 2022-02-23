stETH (Lido) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00042643 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.08 or 0.06794623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,848.05 or 0.99567273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

