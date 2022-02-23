Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.17

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €15.17 ($17.24) and last traded at €15.24 ($17.32), with a volume of 194987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €15.68 ($17.82).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.56 ($30.18).
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.
Stevanato Group Company Profile (NYSE:STVN)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
