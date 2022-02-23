Steven R. Downing Sells 58,937 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 63,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,525. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. Gentex’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 57,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,871,000 after purchasing an additional 304,251 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,199,000 after purchasing an additional 126,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,022,000 after purchasing an additional 137,538 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

