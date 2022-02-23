Stifel Nicolaus Trims Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Target Price to $80.50

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $80.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.48). Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 739,217 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after acquiring an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,238,000 after acquiring an additional 432,463 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 591,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 392,012 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

