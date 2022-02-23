Stifel Nicolaus Trims Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Target Price to $58.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 64.49% from the stock’s previous close.

BALY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

BALY opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Bally’s by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

