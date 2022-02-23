Stifel Nicolaus Trims Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Target Price to $58.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 64.49% from the stock’s previous close.
BALY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.
BALY opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.25.
Bally’s Company Profile
Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bally’s (BALY)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.