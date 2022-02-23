Stifel Nicolaus Trims Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Target Price to $18.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBRA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 15,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,213 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 87.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 112,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.