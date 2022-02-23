Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.84

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 37047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,562 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

