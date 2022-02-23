STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.45 ($57.33).

Shares of STM opened at €37.72 ($42.86) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.38). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.11.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

