Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 23rd (AIR, CBK, EOAN, FRE, KCO, KER, NEM, RB, REL, RNO)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 23rd:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €165.00 ($187.50) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €150.00 ($170.45) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

was given a €8.70 ($9.89) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.00 ($13.64) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.70 ($15.57) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €42.30 ($48.07) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €14.90 ($16.93) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €855.00 ($971.59) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €91.00 ($103.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,300 ($85.68) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,892 ($39.33) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €37.00 ($42.05) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,600 ($48.96) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

