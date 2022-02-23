Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 23rd (AIR, CBK, EOAN, FRE, KCO, KER, NEM, RB, REL, RNO)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 23rd:
Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €165.00 ($187.50) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €150.00 ($170.45) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.00 ($13.64) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.70 ($15.57) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €42.30 ($48.07) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €14.90 ($16.93) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €855.00 ($971.59) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €91.00 ($103.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,300 ($85.68) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,892 ($39.33) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €37.00 ($42.05) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,600 ($48.96) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.