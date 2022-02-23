Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 23rd (AIR, CBK, EOAN, FRE, KCO, KER, NEM, RB, REL, RNO)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 23rd:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €165.00 ($187.50) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €150.00 ($170.45) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.70 ($9.89) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.00 ($13.64) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.70 ($15.57) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €42.30 ($48.07) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €14.90 ($16.93) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €855.00 ($971.59) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €91.00 ($103.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,300 ($85.68) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,892 ($39.33) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €37.00 ($42.05) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,600 ($48.96) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.