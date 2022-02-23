Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,652 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,755% compared to the average daily volume of 137 call options.

CEMIG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 5,036,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CEMIG has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Get CEMIG alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.