Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 45,976 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,671% compared to the typical volume of 1,659 put options.

Shares of EWT stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.35. 6,166,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,353. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWT. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,339.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 81,515 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

