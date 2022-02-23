Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,196,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,543 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.88% of Stratasys worth $47,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 34.7% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Stratasys by 55.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stratasys by 34.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSYS. TheStreet cut Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

