Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.06% of Strategic Education worth $18,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

