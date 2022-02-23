Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,129 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.70.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.64. The stock had a trading volume of 25,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

