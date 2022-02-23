Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 13,157 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises 3.3% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,664,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 529.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 542,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 456,438 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 259,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 127,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 246,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 104,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,886. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $75.99.

