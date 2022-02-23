Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 41,453 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,453 shares during the quarter. Annaly Capital Management makes up 2.0% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. 396,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,936,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

