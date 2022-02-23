Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,292 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 192,194 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,391. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38.

