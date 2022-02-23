Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after acquiring an additional 716,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,981,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,280,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,690,000 after buying an additional 257,163 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $94.41. 7,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

