Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 477,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,619,117. The firm has a market cap of $137.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,634 shares of company stock worth $58,003,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

