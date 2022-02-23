Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.12 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,196 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 5.3% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,394,000 after buying an additional 943,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 169,288 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $8,814,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,519,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,030,000 after purchasing an additional 117,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,311. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.77. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $60.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

