Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises comprises approximately 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 232.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 423,605 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $2,817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 94.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 36.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 54.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.93. 1,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,519. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.