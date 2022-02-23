Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Has $23.42 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,018 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 12.2% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $23,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $326,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 255,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$50.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,178. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57.

