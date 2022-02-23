Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF comprises about 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 78.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,373.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.19. 4,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,537. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $114.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.40.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.