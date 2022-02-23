Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Sells 62,387 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,387 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $97,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,413. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89.

